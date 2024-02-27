Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,646 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $49,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,299,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.
