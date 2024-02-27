Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.17% of Aptiv worth $47,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.