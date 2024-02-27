Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Lessened by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.33% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $46,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

