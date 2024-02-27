Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,030 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.30% of Samsara worth $40,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 102.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IOT opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,804,211 shares of company stock worth $60,400,850. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

