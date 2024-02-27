Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.50 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

