Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

