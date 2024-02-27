Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VST opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

