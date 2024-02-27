Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 80.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 390.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 113,756 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $313.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

