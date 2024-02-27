Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 626 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,057 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 376.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 133,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

