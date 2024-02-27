Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

