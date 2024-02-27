Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PPL opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.