Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,803,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

