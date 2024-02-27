Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Global X Aging Population ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNG opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.