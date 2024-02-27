Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,962 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.