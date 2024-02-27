Flare Trading Up 48.9% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Flare has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $105.01 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,662,364,596 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,662,364,596.6159 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.05070255 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $115,215,155.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.