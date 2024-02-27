FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 67,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

