Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

