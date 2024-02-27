Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $3.15 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 326,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.22% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

