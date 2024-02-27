Operose Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 263.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

