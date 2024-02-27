Numerai GP LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.