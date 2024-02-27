O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,115 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,059,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on KOF. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Shares of KOF opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

