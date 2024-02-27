O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 94.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

