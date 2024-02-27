Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $316,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Paper by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Paper by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.