Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

