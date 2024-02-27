Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.72 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

ADM stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

