MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

