10,607 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

