O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

