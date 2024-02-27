MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

