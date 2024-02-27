Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

