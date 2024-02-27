MQS Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 595,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 262,002 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

