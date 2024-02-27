MQS Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

