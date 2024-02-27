StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Shares Sold by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC reduced its position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,313 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ APAC opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.