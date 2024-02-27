Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Shares Bought by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KCGI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.