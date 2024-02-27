Meteora Capital LLC Invests $703,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

