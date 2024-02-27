Meteora Capital LLC Invests $528,000 in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Three Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTHR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

