Meteora Capital LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.27% of CSLM Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 928,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSLM Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CSLM stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.76.
CSLM Acquisition Profile
CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.
