Meteora Capital LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Meteora Capital LLC reduced its position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Yotta Acquisition worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOTA. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,631,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

