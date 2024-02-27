Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Shares Acquired by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 531,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of WAVS stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

