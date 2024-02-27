Meteora Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

Meteora Capital LLC cut its stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,974 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Wag! Group worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wag! Group Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
