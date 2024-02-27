MQS Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

