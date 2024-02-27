MQS Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 72,168 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $184.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 1.26.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

