MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,980 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after buying an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

