MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 299,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

