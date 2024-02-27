MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,077 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.53. SAP SE has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

