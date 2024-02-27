MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

