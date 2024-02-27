MQS Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Select Medical stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.