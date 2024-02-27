MQS Management LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

