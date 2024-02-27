MQS Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,732,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 626,761 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.