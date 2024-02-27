MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,189 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

NYSE:EGP opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.15. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

